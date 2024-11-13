Aquila Ends Jan-Sept 2024 with RON2.1M Revenues, Up 20%, RON57M Net Profit, Down 19%

Aquila, an entrepreneurial FMCG wholesale and logistics company, ended the first nine months of 2024 with RON2.1 billion revenues, up 20%, and RON57 million net profit, down 19%.