Britain’s Vodafone Set to Open Cybersecurity Center in Romania in November

Britain’s Vodafone Set to Open Cybersecurity Center in Romania in November. Vodafone group will open a cybersecurity center in Romania this month serving several European markets, in line with an announcement the British company made in an investors report as it announced financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]