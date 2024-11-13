EIB survey: Romanians say climate change is country’s second-biggest challenge after rising cost of living

EIB survey: Romanians say climate change is country’s second-biggest challenge after rising cost of living. More than eight out of ten Romanian respondents to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB) recognize the need to adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change. Among the challenges facing Romania, respondents ranked climate change second only to (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]