Black Friday 2024: Black Week is solidifying as a phenomenon, with a 18% increase in weekly revenue. Friday brings the highest increase in average basket size, +24%, but transaction numbers remain stable



Black Friday 2024: Black Week is solidifying as a phenomenon, with a 18% increase in weekly revenue. Friday brings the highest increase in average basket size, +24%, but transaction numbers remain stable.

MerchantPro, local SaaS eCommerce platform, analyzed the performance during the week leading up to Black Friday 2024, confirming the establishment of Black Week as an extended shopping event that captures consumer interest over seven days. Data collected from a sample of approximately 1,000 (…)