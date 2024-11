Classix Festival returns to Ia?i for sixth edition in 2025

Classix Festival returns to Ia?i for sixth edition in 2025. The sixth edition of the Classix Festival takes place in Ia?i between February 23 and March 2, 2025. According to the organizers, the event's new concept, Revelations!/Revela?ii!, "outlines moments of profound clarity, unexpected inspirations, and mind-blowing discoveries." "After previous (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]