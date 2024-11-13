City Hall says Bra?ov has the tallest natural Christmas tree in Romania

City Hall says Bra?ov has the tallest natural Christmas tree in Romania. A natural Christmas tree was recently installed in Sfatului Square in downtown Bra?ov, one of the popular mountain resorts in the country, and the City Hall says it is the tallest in Romania. The tree reaches an impressive height of 29 meters, with 26 meters visible above ground, making it one (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]