Statistics Board: Romania's Industrial Production Up 14% In September 2024 vs August 2024
Nov 13, 2024
Romania's industrial production increased by 14% in September 2024, in unadjusted data, compared to August 2024, but was down 0.1% . when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Wednesday (Nov 13).
