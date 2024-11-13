Statistics Board: Romania's Industrial Production Up 14% In September 2024 vs August 2024

Statistics Board: Romania's Industrial Production Up 14% In September 2024 vs August 2024. Romania's industrial production increased by 14% in September 2024, in unadjusted data, compared to August 2024, but was down 0.1% . when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Wednesday (Nov 13). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]