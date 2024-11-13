Local group InStil Hotels launches new boutique hotel in downtown Bucharest

Local group InStil Hotels launches new boutique hotel in downtown Bucharest. Following an investment of EUR 2.5 million in the renovation and refurbishment of a historic building in the Rosetti Square area in downtown Bucharest, the InStil Hotels group, owned by the Alecu family, is diversifying its portfolio with a new 4-star boutique hotel property. Named Ecletico (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]