CEC Bank Redeems RON660M Notes On Bucharest Stock Exchange Early. CEC Bank, the largest state-run lender in Romania, fully owned by the Finance Ministry, has redeemed RON660 million worth of notes listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and due in December 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]