Alro Slatina Switches To RON127M Profit In January-June 2024

Alro Slatina Switches To RON127M Profit In January-June 2024. ALRO, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, recorded a net profit of RON126.8 million in January-September 2024, compared to loss of RON394 million in the same period of 2023, as per its financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]