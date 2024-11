Nuclearelectrica Seeks Shareholder Approval For $98M Loan For Subsidiary Ropower Nuclear

Nuclearelectrica Seeks Shareholder Approval For $98M Loan For Subsidiary Ropower Nuclear. Ropower Nuclear SA, the project company for the development of small modular reactors in Romania, set up by Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) and Nova Power & Gas, seeks to get a $98 million loan facility from the US Exim Bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]