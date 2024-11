Bakery Producer Lidas Sees Revenue Up Almost 50% To RON 163.5M In 2023

Bakery Producer Lidas Sees Revenue Up Almost 50% To RON 163.5M In 2023. Lidas, a company held by entrepreneur Elena Anastase, which owns an industrial bakery in Mineri, Tulcea County, and its own network of stores, posted RON163.5 million (EUR33 million) revenue in 2023, up 47.6% from the previous year’s RON110.7 million (EUR22.4 million), according to ZF (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]