Survcontrol Agro Revenue Down 17.8% To RON371.9M In 2023

Survcontrol Agro Revenue Down 17.8% To RON371.9M In 2023. Survcontrol Agro, a company that sells farm inputs such as seeds and feed, as well as grain, posted RON371.9 million (EUR75.2 million) revenue in 2023, down 17.8% from the previous year’s RON452.5 million (EUR91.7 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]