WE AS WEB Expects to End 2024 with EUR32M Turnover, EUR5M Net Profit

WE AS WEB Expects to End 2024 with EUR32M Turnover, EUR5M Net Profit. Software developer WE AS WEB forecasts it will end 2024 with EUR32 million turnover, up 28% from 2023, and EUR5 million net profit.