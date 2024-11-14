Romanian lawmakers give final nod to USD 6 bln contract for F-35 fleet

Romanian lawmakers give final nod to USD 6 bln contract for F-35 fleet. Romania's Senate has approved a USD 6 billion bill to purchase 32 F-35 fighter jets, engines, ammunition, and logistical support, securing 76 votes in favour. This final parliamentary approval advances the bill to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation unless contested at the Constitutional (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]