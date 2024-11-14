Romania's Romsilva to acquire 4,000 hectares of forest from private owner for EUR 22 mln

Romania's Romsilva to acquire 4,000 hectares of forest from private owner for EUR 22 mln. Romania's National Forestry Authority, Romsilva, is set to purchase over 4,000 hectares of forest land in Neam? County from Romanian-Swiss businessman Eric Ioan Sturdza for EUR 22 million, Profit.ro reported. This acquisition, approved by Romsilva's Board of Directors this summer, awaits final (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]