Romaniaâ€™s largest wind farm sells 2026 band electricity at prices over EUR 110 per MWh

Romaniaâ€™s largest wind farm sells 2026 band electricity at prices over EUR 110 per MWh. The high competition among bidders pushed up the price charged by Romaniaâ€™s largest wind farm, Fantanele-Cogealac, owned by Evryo owned by investment fund Macquarie, to RON 565 (over EUR 110) per MWh, a price that was paid by Electricaâ€™s subsidiary DEER which won four of the seven contracts. (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]