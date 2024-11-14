New equity investments in Romania up 50% y/y to EUR 2.8 bln in 12 months to September



The net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) in Romania increased by 9.5% y/y to nearly EUR 6.9 billion in 12 months to September 2024, while the new equity FDI surged by 50% y/y to over EUR 2.8 billion â€“ a record for the past five years, according to data published by the National bank (â€¦)