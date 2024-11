Infinity Capital 9M 2024 Net Profit Soars 180% To RON138M

Infinity Capital 9M 2024 Net Profit Soars 180% To RON138M. Alternative investment fund Infinity Capital Investments ended the first nine months of 2024 with RON137.8 million net profit, 179% above the year-earlier period level amid income from dividends received. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]