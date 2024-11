Alumil Ends 9M 2024 with RON88M Revenues, RON4.7M Net Profit

Alumil Ends 9M 2024 with RON88M Revenues, RON4.7M Net Profit. Alumil Rom Industry, a leader on the aluminum systems market, reported RON87.7 million revenues for the first nine months of 2024, up 4% year-on-year. Net profit edged up, from RON4.6 million to RON4.7 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]