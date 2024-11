Meta Estate Trust Sees Revenues Rise 65% in Jan-Sept 2024, To RON25M. Net Profit Inches Up

Meta Estate Trust Sees Revenues Rise 65% in Jan-Sept 2024, To RON25M. Net Profit Inches Up. Real estate holding Meta Estate Trust posted RON25.5 million revenues in January-September 2024, 65% above the year-earlier level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]