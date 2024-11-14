Banca Transilvania Convenes Shareholders To Vote on Merger by Absorption with OTP Bank Romania and BT Building

Banca Transilvania Convenes Shareholders To Vote on Merger by Absorption with OTP Bank Romania and BT Building. The board of directors of Banca Transilvania, Romaniaâ€™s largest lending institution, has convened the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for December 18th, a date when they will vote on the merger with OTP Bank Romania and BT Building, a company specializing in real estate leasing and (â€¦) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]