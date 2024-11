Furniture Maker Elvila Halves Turnover To RON8.2M in 9M 2024; Losses Narrow To RON4.8M

Furniture Maker Elvila Halves Turnover To RON8.2M in 9M 2024; Losses Narrow To RON4.8M. Furniture maker Elvila, controlled by businessman Viorel Catarama, halved its turnover in the first nine months of 2024 to around RON8.2 million, but narrowed down its losses to RON4.8 million from RON6.9 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]