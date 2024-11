Digi Communications Ends Jan-Sept 2024 with EUR1.4B Revenues, EUR435M EBITDA

Digi Communications Ends Jan-Sept 2024 with EUR1.4B Revenues, EUR435M EBITDA. Telecom operator Digi Communications reported EUR1.4 billion revenues in the first nine months of 2024, up from EUR1.2 billion, and EBITDA of EUR435 million, from EUR367 million. Net profit reached EUR397 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]