Vulcan opens Romaniaâ€™s first LNG and BioLNG filling station in Arad county, more to follow

Vulcan opens Romaniaâ€™s first LNG and BioLNG filling station in Arad county, more to follow. Vulcangas Romania, a subsidiary of SocietÃ Italiana Gas Liquidi Spa - Vulcan Group, inaugurated the first filling station in Romania with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and BioLNG (including CNG and BioCNG). Located in Pecica, Arad county, the new infrastructure aims to offer cleaner fuel options (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]