Statistics Board: Romania's Economy Grows 1.1% In Q3/2024 vs Q3/2023. Romania's economy increased by 1.1%, in unadjusted data, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, but remained unchanged in real terms versus the second quarter of 2024, flash data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (Nov 14). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]