IMMO GURU Marks Its Debut On AeRO Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange

IMMO GURU Marks Its Debut On AeRO Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange. IMMO GURU, a company that operates in the field of renting own real estate as short-term and long-term accommodation, has made its entry to the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange today, the 14th of November, under the ticker symbol IMMO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]