Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann to perform in Romania in December 2025. Till Lindemann, the frontman of famous German rock band Rammstein, will embark on his "Meine Welt" tour across European arenas in the fall of 2025. Among his stops he is scheduled to perform in Romania on December 4, 2025, at Romexpo in Bucharest, as announced on his official website. The (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]