Impact Creators: 14 CEE startups selected in the accelerator, including from Romania

Impact Creators: 14 CEE startups selected in the accelerator, including from Romania. Fourteen Central and Eastern European startups (CEE) have been selected for the first edition of the Impact Creators accelerator, Impact Hub Bucharest and PurposeTech announced. The application period attracted 133 proposals from 18 countries. The startups will participate in an intensive (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]