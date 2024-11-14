 
November 14, 2024

Impact Creators: 14 CEE startups selected in the accelerator, including from Romania
Nov 14, 2024

Fourteen Central and Eastern European startups (CEE) have been selected for the first edition of the Impact Creators accelerator, Impact Hub Bucharest and PurposeTech announced. The application period attracted 133 proposals from 18 countries. The startups will participate in an intensive (â€¦)

Romanian Mihai Ionescu To Run KingsRock Advisors Business In Eastern Europe Mihai Ionescu, former CEO of Deutche Bank Romania, was recruited by KingsRock Advisors, a global independent financial advisory firm headquartered in New York, to coordinate the company's Eastern European operations from Bucharest.

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Demand For Logistics And Industrial Spaces Reached 575,000 Sqm In Jan-Sept 2024, Down 20% YoY The demand for logistics and industrial spaces reached 575,000 square meters in the first nine months of 2024, which is lower by 20% compared with the same period of 2023, according to real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Report: Demand for logistics and industrial spaces shows 20% decline YoY in Romania The demand for logistics and industrial spaces reached 575,000 sqm during the first 9 months of this year, a decrease of 20% compared with the same period of 2023, according to a report by real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. The figures for Q3 2024 reveal that (â€¦)

Renowned violinist and conductor Andrà© Rieu to perform in Cluj-Napoca in 2025 Dutch classical music star AndrÃ© Rieu will return to Romania for two concerts at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca on November 13 and 14, 2025. Rieuâ€™s concerts in Romania, where he enjoys a high degree of popularity, have set multiple attendance records. In 2015 and 2016, he performed nine sold-out shows (â€¦)

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann to perform in Romania in December 2025 Till Lindemann, the frontman of famous German rock band Rammstein, will embark on his "Meine Welt" tour across European arenas in the fall of 2025. Among his stops he is scheduled to perform in Romania on December 4, 2025, at Romexpo in Bucharest, as announced on his official website. The (â€¦)

Wizz Air Adds New Aircraft To Its Bucharest Base, Unveils New Route Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced on Nov 14 the expansion of its Bucharest base with the addition of an Airbus A321neo aircraft in the summer of 2025, bringing the total to 19 aircrafts.

HR Summit 2024: The influence of innovative technologies on recruitment and retention in Romania HR Summit, one of the most important events dedicated to the human resources industry in Transylvania, will take place under the theme Shifting Priorities: Talent, Technology, and Trust, on Friday, November 22, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Cluj-Napoca. This year's edition of HR Summit focuses on (â€¦)

 


