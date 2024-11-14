Romanian president to meet German leaders, address Parliament during visit to Berlin

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will be in Germany from November 15 to 18 at the invitation of German leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier. During his stay in Berlin, Iohannis will engage in discussions with president Steinmeier, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Bundestag president Bärbel Bas.