Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Demand For Logistics And Industrial Spaces Reached 575,000 Sqm In Jan-Sept 2024, Down 20% YoY
Nov 14, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Demand For Logistics And Industrial Spaces Reached 575,000 Sqm In Jan-Sept 2024, Down 20% YoY.
The demand for logistics and industrial spaces reached 575,000 square meters in the first nine months of 2024, which is lower by 20% compared with the same period of 2023, according to real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]