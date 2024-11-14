Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Demand For Logistics And Industrial Spaces Reached 575,000 Sqm In Jan-Sept 2024, Down 20% YoY

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Demand For Logistics And Industrial Spaces Reached 575,000 Sqm In Jan-Sept 2024, Down 20% YoY. The demand for logistics and industrial spaces reached 575,000 square meters in the first nine months of 2024, which is lower by 20% compared with the same period of 2023, according to real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.