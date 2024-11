Wizz Air Adds New Aircraft To Its Bucharest Base, Unveils New Route

Wizz Air Adds New Aircraft To Its Bucharest Base, Unveils New Route. Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced on Nov 14 the expansion of its Bucharest base with the addition of an Airbus A321neo aircraft in the summer of 2025, bringing the total to 19 aircrafts. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]