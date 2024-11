Romgaz To List At Bucharest Stock Exchange Its First Bond Issue Ever, Of EUR500M, On Nov 19



Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG) will be listing at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Nov 19, the company's first bond issue ever, in the amount of EUR500 million.