Zentiva Group Announces Intention To Delist Zentiva Romania From Bucharest Stock Exchange

Zentiva Group Announces Intention To Delist Zentiva Romania From Bucharest Stock Exchange. Drug producer Zentiva (SCD.RO) on Thursday announced the decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority on the approval of the notice that the majority shareholder Zentiva Group will withdraw the Zentiva shares from trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the coming period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]