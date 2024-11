Packaging Maker Promateris Posts RON0.65M Net Profit, RON81M Sales In Jan-Sep 2024

Packaging Maker Promateris Posts RON0.65M Net Profit, RON81M Sales In Jan-Sep 2024. Biodegradable and compostable packaging manufacturer Promateris (PPL.RO) posted a net profit of RON649,000 in the first nine months of 2024, up from a loss of RON4.4 million in the same period of 2023, while sales stood at RONRON 80.8 million, down 17%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]