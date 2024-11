Premier Energy Posts 25% Growth In Revenue To EUR816M In Jan-Sep 2024

Premier Energy Posts 25% Growth In Revenue To EUR816M In Jan-Sep 2024. Premier Energy (PE.RO), one of Romania's largest natural gas suppliers, posted EUR815.8 million (RON4 billion) revenue in the first nine months of 2024, up 25% from the same period a year earlier, and a net profit of EUR62.5 million (RON311 million), down 57.6%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]