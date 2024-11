Biofarm Ends Jan-Sept 2024 Period With RON73M Net Profit And RON231M Sales

Biofarm Ends Jan-Sept 2024 Period With RON73M Net Profit And RON231M Sales. Pharmaceutical producer Biofarm Bucuresti (stock symbol: BIO) ended the first nine months of 2024 with net profit of RON73.25 million, at an individual level, up 4.7% from the same period of 2023, as per its quarterly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Nov 14. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]