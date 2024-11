Prefab Bucuresti Sees Profit Plunge In Jan-Sep 2024

Prefab Bucuresti Sees Profit Plunge In Jan-Sep 2024. Pre-cast concrete part manufacturer Prefab Bucuresti (PREH.RO), controlled by entrepreneur Petre-Marian Milut through Romerica International, posted RON67 million revenue in the first nine months of 2024, up from RON89.5 million in the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]