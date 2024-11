Conpet Sees Turnover Rise 10% In Jan-Sept Period, To RON402M

Conpet Sees Turnover Rise 10% In Jan-Sept Period, To RON402M. National oil transporter by rail Conpet Ploiesti (stock symbol: COTE) reported a turnover of RON401.8 million for January-September 2024 period, up 10% from the level reported in the same period of 2023, as per its quarterly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]