Transgaz's 9-Mo Net Profit Jumps Nearly Four-Fold YoY To RON144M

Transgaz's 9-Mo Net Profit Jumps Nearly Four-Fold YoY To RON144M. Romania’s state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz (stock symbol: TGN) ended the first nine months of 2024 with a net profit of RON144.2 million, at a consolidated level, 273% higher than the RON38.65 million profit recorded on Sept 30, 2023, as per the company's financial report (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]