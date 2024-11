Rondocarton Leases 4,500 Sqm Of Warehouse Space In VGP Park Timisoara

Rondocarton Leases 4,500 Sqm Of Warehouse Space In VGP Park Timisoara. Rondocarton, part of the Austrian Rondo Ganahl Group, a leading corrugated cardboard manufacturers in Romania, has leased 4,580 square meters of warehouse space in the VGP Park Timisoara logistics park owned by VGP, one of the five largest players in the industrial and logistics market in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]