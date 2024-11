Turbomecanica Posts RON105M Revenue, RON14.7M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2024

Turbomecanica Posts RON105M Revenue, RON14.7M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2024. Turbomecanica (stock symbol: TBM), a local manufacturer of gas turbine engines and mechanical assemblies for aircrafts, ended the first nine months of 2024 with revenue of RON105 million, from RON80.4 million reported in the same period of 2023, and net profit of RON14.6 million, from RON3.7 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]