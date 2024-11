Altur Slatina Net Profit Plunges 80%, Revenues Drop 20% YoY In Jan-Sept 2024

Altur Slatina Net Profit Plunges 80%, Revenues Drop 20% YoY In Jan-Sept 2024. Automotive component maker Altur Slatina (stock symbol: ALT) reported net profit of RON1.33 million for the first nine months of 2024, down 80.5% from a net gain of RON6.8 million recorded in the same period of 2023, as per its financial report published at the Bucharest Stock on Nov 14. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]