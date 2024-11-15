Romania's interior minister expects progress on full Schengen accession after November 22 talk with Karner

Romania's interior minister expects progress on full Schengen accession after November 22 talk with Karner. Romania's interior minister, C?t?lin Predoiu, expressed cautious optimism about the country's prospects for full Schengen accession following a meeting scheduled for November 22 with Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner. Speaking on local news channel Antena 3, Predoiu stated that "the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]