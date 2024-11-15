Romgaz floats its 5-year, 4.75% EUR 500 mln FX bond at Bucharest Exchange

Romgaz floats its 5-year, 4.75% EUR 500 mln FX bond at Bucharest Exchange. Romgaz (BVB: SNG), the largest producer and main supplier of natural gas in Romania, will list its first bond issue, worth EUR 500 million and aimed to finance the Neptun Deep offshore gas project, on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on November 19. In October, Romgaz issued the first EUR 500 (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]