Operations at Ford Otosan’s Romanian plant suspended amid heating outage

Operations at Ford Otosan’s Romanian plant suspended amid heating outage. Left without heating after a coal-fired unit at Electrocentrale Craiova broke down, Ford Otosan’s automobile plant in southern Romania ceased operations on November 13, Profit.ro reported. The losses at the factory that is producing some 1,000 automobiles and 1,700 EcoBoost engines per day are (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]