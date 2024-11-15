Bucharest Exchange-listed Premier Energy reports 25% y/y stronger revenues in Jan-Sep

Bucharest Exchange-listed Premier Energy reports 25% y/y stronger revenues in Jan-Sep. Bucharest Exchange-listed Premier Energy Group, active in the renewable electricity generation and energy supply activities in Romania and Moldova, announced its revenues rose by 25% y/y to EUR 816 million in January-September and by 61% y/y to EUR 303 million in Q3 alone, driven by both organic (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]