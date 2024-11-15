Romania's GDP up 0.9% y/y in Jan-Sep, negative base effects expected for Q4

Romania's GDP up 0.9% y/y in Jan-Sep, negative base effects expected for Q4. Romania's economy increased by 1.1% y/y in Q3, disappointing many analysts and bringing the ytd growth rate to only 0.9% y/y in January-September, according to flash estimate data published by the statistics office INS. A Bloomberg survey indicated expectations for 1.6% y/y growth in Q3. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]