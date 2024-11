IAR Brasov Sees 9M 2024 Net Profit Slide almost 60%. Turnover Drops 18%

IAR Brasov Sees 9M 2024 Net Profit Slide almost 60%. Turnover Drops 18%. IAR Brasov (IARV.RO), which manufactures and repairs spare parts for helicopters, recorded RON15 million net profit in the first nine months of 2024, 58.7% below the level of the same period of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]