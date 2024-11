Antibiotice Iasi Ends Jan-Sept 2024 with RON511M Revenues, Up 7%. Net Profit Rises 15% To RON88M

Antibiotice Iasi Ends Jan-Sept 2024 with RON511M Revenues, Up 7%. Net Profit Rises 15% To RON88M. Romanian drug manufacturer Antibiotice Iasi, in which the Romanian state hold 53%, registered RON511 million revenues in the first nine months of 2024, up 15% annually, while net profit went up by 15% to RON88 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]